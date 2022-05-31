2022 Summer Library Celebration at Mobile Public Library

The following information was provided by Mobile Public Library:

Registration for MPL’s Summer Library Celebration is Now Open

Early registration for Mobile Public Library’s (MPL) Summer Library Celebration is now open! Register at any Mobile Public Library location or online at slc.mobilepubliclibrary.org. All registrants will have a chance to win family passes to the Alabama Aquarium or GulfQuest Maritime Museum.

The theme for the 2022 Summer Library Celebration is Oceans of Possibilities. The library invites the public to participate in a wide variety of activities for all ages including special performances, reading challenges, crafts, games and more! The celebration lasts all through June and July with the following special performances:

June 6-9: Didgeridoo Down Under

June 13-14: Musician Gabe Willis of Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet

June 15-16: Musician Ryan Balthrop

June 27-30: Mobile Baykeeper: Down by the Bay

July 11-14: Environmental Studies Center’s Reptile Show

July 18-20: Juggler Ron Anglin: Quite a Catch

July 25-28: Bubble Lady Kit Killingsworth

A Vision of Reconciliation with Ben Raines and Clotilda Descendants at Ben May Main Library

On the Eve of Juneteenth!

Saturday, June 18 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

LOCATION: Ben May Main Library

Mobile Public Library is celebrating 120 years of service to the community and is proud to present a panel discussion in honor of Juneteenth with Ben Raines, the award winning environmental journalist, filmmaker, author, and charter captain, who discovered the wreckage of the Clotilda. The panel will include Darron Patterson and Joycelyn Davis of the Clotilda Descendants Association, as well as Vickii Howell, founder of the M.O.V.E Gulf Coast CDC. They will discuss the importance of how our future actions will help to define the character of our community and the quality of life for all of the residents of Africatown and Mobile. The panel will also take questions from the audience.

The discussion will be followed by a book signing and reception in the Armbrecht/Briskman Meeting Room. Sales of Raines’ book, The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning, will be provided by The Haunted Book Shop. For more information about the event, please email Ms. Ponder at mponder@mplonline.org or call (251) 494-2298.

The Mobile Public Library is a public service agency. Our mission is to support literacy and connect our community. We offer books, ebooks, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, classes & special events. For more information, visit: www.mobilepubliclibrary.org.

Locations (11 Libraries): https://www.mobilepubliclibrary.org/locations/index.php

