Arrest made in shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

Cameron Walker
Cameron Walker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they arrested the man who shot and killed an 11-year-old boy on Monday.

Cameron Walker, 19, is facing a murder charge for the death of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette.

Investigators said Morrissette was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. Police said they do not believe the child was the intended target of the gunman.

Detectives said Walker was captured in Mobile a few hours after the shooting.

The Mobile Housing Authority said three vehicles at the complex were also hit by gunfire. Along with murder, Walker is charged with three counts of firing into an unoccupied vehicle.

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile(WALA)

---

