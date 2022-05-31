Beachgoers flock to Dauphin Island to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -People flocked to the beach to spend time with family and friends this Memorial Day.

Red flags were flying on Dauphin Island, warning of hazards in the water, but that didn’t stop everyone from getting in.

Surprisingly, especially compared to all the heavy traffic we saw coming into Memorial Day weekend, beachgoers say it was pretty calm.

But that wasn’t the case for the water.

While some were enjoying the day off, people still remembered what it stands for.

“I wanted to enjoy the day, I mean we’re all here because of them,” Kaylee Kirkland from Mobile said.

Despite the beautiful weather it wasn’t too much of a crowd.

Which surprised people compared to previous years, but not everyone was complaining.

“Personally it’s more of my ideal beach experience cause there’s less people out here. So I can come sit down and enjoy myself on the beach,” Samantha Stokes who lives near Dauphin Island said.

Single red flags were flying which means there was a high hazard but people could still get in the water, at their own risk.

“We live here, like tourists come down and think it’s okay to get in the water which it is but there’s risk associated with that so they should know that,” Alec Kelly said who lives near Dauphin Island.

We’re told there were no water rescues Monday.

