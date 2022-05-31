City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day is about remembering the military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Plenty of people are flying old glory in front of their homes to honor those lives lost.

But for people in Fairhope with flags that are a little older, there’s now a new and respectful way to discard them.

The city of Fairhope recently introduced a new flag retirement box. It was installed just in time for the holiday weekend and on social media, the post has garnered positive responses with over 500 likes.

First, you have to make sure the flag is worn beyond repair. The flag code established in 1923 says:

“the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way”.

If you choose not to do it yourself, don’t worry, several organizations will help do it for you.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.