Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”

The box is located outside of city hall
Fairhope's new flag retirement box brings a new respectful way to discard of worn flags
Fairhope's new flag retirement box brings a new respectful way to discard of worn flags(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day is about remembering the military men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Plenty of people are flying old glory in front of their homes to honor those lives lost.

But for people in Fairhope with flags that are a little older, there’s now a new and respectful way to discard them.

The city of Fairhope recently introduced a new flag retirement box. It was installed just in time for the holiday weekend and on social media, the post has garnered positive responses with over 500 likes.

First, you have to make sure the flag is worn beyond repair. The flag code established in 1923 says:

“the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way”.

If you choose not to do it yourself, don’t worry, several organizations will help do it for you.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
Gulf Coast honors the fallen on Memorial Day
Gulf Coast residents mark Memorial Day with solemn remembrances, time with family
Satsuma church supporting Texas school shooting victims and families
Satsuma church supporting Texas school shooting victims and families
Three drownings in Gulf waters this weekend
Three drownings in Gulf waters this weekend