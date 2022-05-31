Advertise With Us
Former employee charged with stealing Prichard Water Board food truck

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury will consider a criminal charge against a Prichard man accused of stealing a food truck from the Prichard Water Board.

Dominique Sellers, a former employee of the utility, faces a charge of first-degree theft. Investigators said the crime happened in May of 2021 when Sellers stole the food truck valued at $5,000.

The board bought the truck during the tenure of operations manager Nia Bradley, who faces her own criminal charges related to personal items she’s accused of charging to water board credit card.

