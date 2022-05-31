Advertise With Us
Man dies after alligator bite in Pinellas County

Not the actual alligator.
Not the actual alligator.(CBS46)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died after he was bitten by an alligator Tuesday at a Pinellas County park.

Largo Police say the male victim had entered a body of water at John S. Taylor Park to retrieve a frisbee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms he was bitten by a gator and ultimately died from his injuries.

There are signs posted at the park instructing individuals to be aware of wildlife and not to swim in Taylor Lake.

Officers say gator trappers have been dispatched to the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

