MCHD to resume hosting in-person breastfeeding support groups

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program at the Mobile County Health Department brings back in-person breastfeeding support groups – The Lactation Circle -- starting next month. The series had been suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“WIC is excited to be offering in-person breastfeeding support groups at our local libraries,” said Claris Perkins, the District Nutrition Director at MCHD, for a news release. “This is the perfect way to gain breastfeeding support from other breastfeeding moms and have all your questions answered by our lactation consultant, Meridith Gardner. Meridith can help troubleshoot supply issues, latching problems, and talk through barriers to breastfeeding. This is a great support group if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.”

The WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Program provides support for breastfeeding women in Mobile County. The team is led by Gardner and staffed by peer counselors who encourage breastfeeding, address breastfeeding issues, and answer questions for those who choose to breastfeed.

The Lactation Circle groups are set to gather at these locations from 10 a.m. until noon:

• Semmes Regional Library (9150 Moffett Road in Semmes), June 10 and July 8.

• West Regional Library (5555 Grelot Road in Mobile), June 17 and July 15.

• Toulminville Library (601 Stanton Road in Mobile), June 22 and July 13.

• Grand Bay Library (10329 Freeland Avenue in Grand Bay), June 24 and July 22.

“We would love to see you and your babies this summer at one of our meetings,” Perkins said. “If you have any questions, please call Meridith at 251-690-8986.”

MCHD will continue to host support group meetings via the Zoom video platform for those unable to attend in person. These will be on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. The meeting ID is 931-7591-3799, while the passcode is 283163.

“Can’t join us in person? Catch us on our support zoom meetings instead,” Perkins said.

If you are not yet on WIC and are WIC eligible, please call 251-690-8829 to make an appointment at your most convenient WIC location. In addition, you can learn more by visiting https://mchd.org/wic.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.