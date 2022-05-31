Advertise With Us
Muggy morning for the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast and there will be a bump in the number of scattered storms on the Gulf Coast so make sure you head indoors when thunder roars. The storm formation will be random in nature so not everyone will see the rain. The coverage will be around 30-40% for this afternoon. Highs today will be around 90 degrees. The forecast will be similar almost everyday through Friday which is pretty routine for us on the Gulf Coast. We’ll turn drier with less rain coverage over the weekend. “Agatha” made landfall in southern Mexico yesterday and could become “Alex” if it restrengthens back in the southern Gulf. It doesn’t look like it’ll be an issue for us which is good news but the season is only getting started.

