Recipe: Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. chicken breasts cut into 1″ cubes

bell peppers(colorful) and red onion cut into 1″ cubes

½ cup of brown sugar

½ cup of soy sauce (low sodium)

½ cup of pineapple juice

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 cup of water

6-8 skewers

chopped green onion (optional)

STEPS:

In a small saucepan, whisk together the brown sugar, soy sauce and pineapple juice. Let simmer. In a small bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch. Slowly whisk into the mixture. Bring to a boil for 2-3 minutes until the mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat and set aside 1/4 cup for glazing. Marinate the chicken in the sauce for at least 30 minutes. Thread the chicken on the skewers along with the peppers and red onions. Grill for 8-10 minutes until the meat is done to desired liking. Remove from the grill and baste with reserved sauce.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Aspiring Chefs is a summer program sponsored by Divine Etiquette. The Aspiring Chefs program is designed for youth throughout the Gulf Coast area, with ages ranging from 6 to 16 that have a passion for the Culinary Arts Industry. During this program, the children will learn the fundamentals of cooking/grilling, along with food safety, sanitation, proper etiquette, teamwork, respect and responsibilities.

Divine Etiquette Aspiring Junior Chefs would like to thank their sponsors Bunn Construction Company and The Project USA.

Divine Etiquette

Location: 3900 Cottage Hill Road Mobile, AL 36609

Contact Name: Chef Tomeka Day

Phone number: 251.214.5577

Email Address: decateringandevents@gmail.com

Follow us on Facebook @ aspiringjuniorchefs

Kid’s Grilling & Etiquette Camp Dates: June 13-17, 2022 (A Few Spots Remaining) Next Class Dates: July 11th-15th.

---

