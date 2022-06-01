Neighbors remember murdered 11-year-old as a nice, well-loved boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News learned more about the tragedy in the RV Taylor community, when 11-year-old LeQuinten Morrissette was hit by a stray bullet inside his home and killed.

Tuesday afternoon, 19-year-old Cameron Walker was charged with murder.

Neighbors in the area say they are terrified.

“He was in the house when it happened, at the microwave when the bullet came through and killed him,” said one neighbor.

Houses and cars were riddled with bullet holes following the shooting late Monday night off Duval Street.

An argument ensued outside when investigators said the child was killed.

“I was sitting by my car, and I thought it was firecrackers until I looked down the street,” said another neighbor. “I saw them pumping him, and I stayed there. But when they started getting violent down there, I got my grandchildren, got in the car, and I left.”

Walker is one of the suspected gunmen and denied responsibility on his way to jail. Though he’s from Montgomery, it’s not his first time in Metro. Last year, he was charged twice with domestic violence. Now, he tacked on three charges of firing into a building and vehicle as well as felony murder.

Neighbors remembered LeQuinten as a sweet, young boy.

“I went down there, and I looked, and I said, ‘that’s the little boy that comes and plays with my grandson,’” said a neighbor. “He isn’t a bad boy. He was a nice boy. He’d come around asking do we need anything, or do you want me to do stuff for you. He was really nice, and I hate that gone over someone else’s drama.”

They also said they don’t feel safe at home.

“People run through the alleys all the time, shooting,” they said. “My house has been shot into three times, and nothing has been done about it either time.”

Investigators said there is at least one more shooter they are searching for.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.