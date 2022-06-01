Golf cart crashes into popular downtown Fairhope bookstore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jane Willis said she was making coffee on a busy holiday weekend at Page and Palette in downtown Fairhope, when a jolting crash stopped everyone in their tracks.

Willis said, “We were pretty much just working. There was a line out the door and suddenly we heard this huge crash. We really thought that we had knocked over a machine, a very expensive machine. And then there was a golf cart in the window. The people sitting in here actually jumped up.”

Willis said once they made sure everyone was okay, they all kind of laughed in disbelief at what had happened.

Golf carts are street legal in downtown Fairhope, but somehow this one got out of control. Willis said the parking bumper and curb didn’t even seem to slow it down.

For now, blue tape holds cardboard boxes in place until the bookstore can get a permanent fix.

Fortunately, nobody was sitting at the outdoor table where it happened.

“Actually, one of our regulars told us that he was coming to sit at this table, and then he ran inside and told us he’s so glad that he chose not to sit there.”

While it’s unclear exactly how it happened, the crash does appear to be an accident.

