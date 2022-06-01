Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Lymphoma

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Vanessa Jones with USA Health joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with what you should know about lymphoma. In the clip, she answers the questions below:

What is lymphoma?

What are the symptoms?

What are the treatments at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute?

Is lymphoma curable?

What is the survival rate, and how has it changed over the years?

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit USA Health online.

---

