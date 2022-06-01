“Just bring her back”. Fairhope community saddened after couple is seen on video nabbing cat

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - An entire community is pleading for answers after a couple is seen on surveillance footage taking the community cat.

Her name is Fancy and Fairhope residents say she’s well-taken care of.

“People come from all over to see here. Everyone in Fairhope knows her,” Dayna Jones said.

But on Monday, she was taken from her usual spot under a bench in Fairhope’s French Quarter.

“She usually meets us at the steps at three and this morning she wasn’t here again. So, I looked on the camera. The security camera that we keep up there. And around 10:40 yesterday morning, a couple came and just took her,” Jones said.

Dayna Jones is just one of many who take care of Fancy. She was planning to take her to the vet this morning for an issue with her hip.

She believes the couple didn’t do this on purpose, and it might all be a misunderstanding.

“We’re hoping that they thought she just needed help and that she was a stray. But she’s not a stray, and we’re really going to miss her,” Jones said.

But as Fancy’s whereabouts continue to remain unknown, water and a plate of food sit in its usual spot waiting for her to return.

“I’m hoping that they just bring her back. That’s all. Just bring her back. We take care of her. We really do,” Jones said.

If you have any information, please call 251-767-3389.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.