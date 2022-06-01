Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Low pressure will be monitored for tropical development

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - A broad area of low pressure are tracking towards the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. This system has a 70% (high) chance of redevelopment in the Gulf or northwest Caribbean Sea between now and Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models show development of a lopsided, sheared system. There is still a good possibility this becomes Tropical Storm Alex. The track appears to be headed for Cuba, the Florida Keys and or the lower Florida Peninsula. We expect little to no impacts here based on the current forecast.

We saw a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances continue through about 7 p.m. this evening. We go back to an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday. Daytime highs will be consistently in the low 90s. Lows will be near 70 degrees. We may see a little better chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

It looks a little drier and hot for the upcoming weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Temperatures are cranking up
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday June 1, 2022
Highs will reach low 90s with some storms possible