Low pressure will be monitored for tropical development

(WALA) - A broad area of low pressure are tracking towards the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. This system has a 70% (high) chance of redevelopment in the Gulf or northwest Caribbean Sea between now and Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Models show development of a lopsided, sheared system. There is still a good possibility this becomes Tropical Storm Alex. The track appears to be headed for Cuba, the Florida Keys and or the lower Florida Peninsula. We expect little to no impacts here based on the current forecast.

We saw a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances continue through about 7 p.m. this evening. We go back to an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday. Daytime highs will be consistently in the low 90s. Lows will be near 70 degrees. We may see a little better chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

It looks a little drier and hot for the upcoming weekend.

