Mobile Regional Airport hosts hiring day job fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile Regional Airport, in partnership with the Alabama Career Center System and Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment, and its tenant partners are looking to fill dozens of job openings at its hiring event on Thursday, June 2.

Six companies will meet with candidates, some of which will offer jobs on the spot to help the airport meet demand as more passengers are returning to the skies this summer.

Airport employers will be filling a wide variety of jobs that include full and part-time positions in a range of skills and management levels. The following employers will be on site: Mobile Airport Authority, Transportation Security Administration, Delta Airlines, GAT Airline Ground Support, Hudson Group, and Signature Flight Services.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mobile Regional Airport’s Event Space (upstairs, pre-security). No registration is needed, and parking will be validated. Hiring managers recommend bringing multiple copies of your resume along with your ID.

