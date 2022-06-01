MPD: 15-year-old girl killed by gunfire in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenage girl was killed by gunfire late Tuesday night in Midtown Mobile, the Mobile Police Department says.

Police said that at about 11 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Michael Donald Avenue in reference to shots being fired. Police discovered a 15-year-old black female suffering life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The teen died from her injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and is the 23rd homicide in Mobile this year.

