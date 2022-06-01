NAACP set to mark National Gun Violence Awareness day with events aimed at stopping gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Currently, Mobile sits at 23 homicides on the year leaving many wondering what’s it going to take to stop the violence.

“It’s a travesty,” said Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton Sr. It’s really sad it’s a reign of terror really against everyday citizens.”

As the violence increases a lot of groups are talking about the need for the community to get involved.

“Until everyone comes together rowing the boat in the same direction we’ll still continue to have problems,” said Clopton.

To help the NAACP is hosting events to not only bring awareness to the gun violence in our area but to also spark the change needed to prevent it. Especially when it comes to youth violence.

“Our goal is to create a heightened awareness and a greater sense of urgency to the gun violence epidemic,” added Clopton.

Youth violence is something that resonates with people throughout the community like Trithenia Ferrell who used to work with the school system.

“Working with the school system for as long as I did the kids have an impact on me,” said Ferrell.

She along with others are advocating for more resources to give children ways to stay away from guns as we get into the summer as well as holding those around children responsible.

“How are they getting these guns? Where are they coming from? They’re not of age to have guns so somebody is responsible,” said Ferrell.

More than anything, Ferrell says she hopes people get involved because even if someone’s not involved directly the gun violence can affect anyone.

“Innocents stand by a bullet doesn’t know anybody. Bullets are just free they can roam as far as they can go. They affect everybody,” said Ferrell.

The NAACP will host a news conference here at Government Plaza this Friday at 11:30 to discuss next steps for eliminating gun violence. They’ll also host a virtual brainstorming session at 6:00 Friday night to get input from the community.

---

