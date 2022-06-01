Advertise With Us
North Baldwin Infirmary has new tools to help patients

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary has new tools to help patients at its facility in Bay Minette.

The hospital now has a new 3D imaging machine for mammograms and a DEXA bone density scanner. 3D mammography aids in the early detection of breast cancer and DEXA helps detect osteoporosis.

Infirmary Health patients would have to travel to Mobile or Fairhope for those procedures before now.

The equipment was provided in part by the NBI Infirmary Foundation.

