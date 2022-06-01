Recipe: Peach & Blackberry Cobbler

This recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets is the perfect summertime sweet treat!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups self rising flour

2 cups sugar plus 1 tbsp.

2 cups milk

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups peaches*, sliced

2 cups blackberries*

1/2 tsp. plus 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

STEPS:

Combine self rising flour, sugar, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon together in a large bowl. Whisk in milk. Whisk in melted butter.

Pour batter into a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick cooking spray. Top with peaches and blackberries.

Mix 1 tbsp. sugar and 1/8 tsp. cinnamon together. Sprinkle over fruit.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until golden brown and center is set.

*If using frozen fruit, do not thaw. Add to the cobbler frozen.

ABOUT GREER'S:

Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

