Southwest Public Health Center begins COVID-19 testing, vaccines in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting today, the COVID-19 Response Team will begin to offer vaccinations and testing at the new Southwest Public Health Center.

The Mobile County Health Department converted space located at the back of the Southwest Mobile Family Health Center to provide these services. The facility is at 5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner.

This will be the third location for vaccinations and testing to be offered by MCHD. It will join the Festival Centre shopping center (Suite 101-A; corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive) and the Public Health Response Unit located at the Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East).

Services are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are no out-of-pocket costs. While no appointment is required to receive COVID-19 vaccine, individual appointments must be made for rapid testing online at this link -- https://appointments.mchd.org.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).

