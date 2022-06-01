SummerTide brings Bluegrass Gospel Family back to Gulf Shores

The following information was provided by event organizers:

SummerTide – The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, returns to Gulf Shores for its nineteenth season. After celebrating its eighteenth anniversary last year with Starting Here, Starting Now, SummerTide will present Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming.

The production will be led by veteran SummerTide Director, Stacy Alley who said, “Smoke on the Mountain is one of the most popular shows we’ve ever produced at SummerTide Theatre and, since 2017, audience members continue to comment on how much they enjoyed it. We decided it would be a great idea to bring the Sanders Family back to the beach in the sequel, Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming!” In past years, SummerTide has brought Forever Plaid, Ring of Fire, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Pump Boys and Dinettes to the beach.

The gospel‑singing Sanders Family is back together. At Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe is giving his last service. He’s been called to preach in Texas, and he’s already bought a ten‑gallon hat and is preparing to ride into the sunset with his wife, June, who is eight months pregnant. Join the Sanders Family as they send Mervin and June off in style, with hilarious and touching stories and twenty‑five toe‑tapping Bluegrass Gospel favorites.

Alley added, “This heart-warming story, suitable for all ages, can be enjoyed regardless of whether or not one experienced the original and will feature a talented cast, as well as an abundance of laughter, joy and faith.”

Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming will run from June 3 to July 1, 2022 at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at SummerTide.org or by calling the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center ticket office after May 25 at 251.968.6721.

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance (UA Theatre and Dance) became a unified department in 1979. For the past 40 years, UA Theatre and Dance has produced student and faculty-directed, performed and designed work. UA Theatre and Dance cultivates the next generation of performing arts professionals through comprehensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs. For more information, visit theatre.ua.edu.

