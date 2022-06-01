Advertise With Us
Temperatures are cranking up

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After an afternoon where several of you saw showers and storms, we could see a few more today with the heating of the day.

Things are dry as of midmorning, but the temperatures are already cranking up. Highs will reach the low 90s again later this afternoon and once the sun sets, any storms out there will fizzle out. Where they show up will be random and the coverage will remain at around 20-30%.

Keep in mind that the heat index will top out in the upper 90s later today, so stay hydrated out there! Highs stay in the low 90s through the weekend with morning temperatures staying in the upper 60s to low 70s.

In the tropics, we could see Alex soon in the southern Gulf which would form from the remnants of the Pacific system Agatha. It won’t be an issue for us, which is good news.

