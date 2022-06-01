MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said two people were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot of the red store on Main Street.

At the scene, a white car parked in front of the convenience store had several bullet holes in the windows. On the ground, police had marked off dozens of shell casings.

Two shot and killed in Prichard, police looking for vehicle connected to shooting (WALA)

Police are now searching for a gold Toyota Camry that may be connected to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

No names have been released.

Gold Toyota Camry that may be connected to the shooting. (Prichard Police Department)

