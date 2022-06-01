United Way Day 2022

The following information was provided by United Way:

United Way Day (UWDay) is becoming Southwest Alabama’s largest one-day shopping & community fundraiser led by the Retail & Service Industries.

On United Way Day - Shop. Dine out. Treat Yourself. Change lives in Southwest Alabama.

The day is about

1. Encouraging residents to SHOP LOCAL. We want the public to visit the participating vendors and generate revenue for them.

2. Raise awareness and funds for the United Way of Southwest Alabama and its partner agencies

Fifth year for United Way Day

In 2021, UWDay raised $25,111 from 30 participating vendors with 62 locations to help support our internal programs like 2-1-1 and our 46 partner agencies.

2022 – 53 participating vendors with 75 locations.

Proceeds from the businesses located in Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties will go to United Way of Southwest Alabama. UWSWA will send the proceeds from other locations to the local United Way in that service area.

Merchants are offering a variety of offers.

· Many are giving a percentage of sales from their United Way Day

o McAleer’s Office Furniture – 5% of sales on June 3

o B&B Design in Chatom, BLP Mobile Paint, Post, and O’Daly’s – 10% of sales

· Some are making a donation based on item sales

o Shoe Station - $1 per pair and giving customers an opportunity to give

o Kanary Bar - $1 per transaction

· Still others are providing donation jars for customers to donate when they check out

· Full list of vendors and to make a donation - https://uwswa.org/united-way-day/

---

