Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada, where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the U.S. West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect is dead following the incident Wednesday.
Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building
North Baldwin Infirmary gets new mammography, bone density equipment
North Baldwin Infirmary has new tools to help patients
The Insider collective eatery opens in Downtown Mobile
Insider Collective Eatery brings new dining concept to downtown Mobile
The NAACP is hosting events to not only bring awareness to the gun violence in our area but to...
NAACP set to mark National Gun Violence Awareness day with events aimed at stopping gun violence
NAACP set to mark National Gun Violence Awareness day with events aimed at stopping gun violence