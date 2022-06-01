Advertise With Us
Utility work may cause traffic delays on westbound Causeway

Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert (generic)(TPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Utility work on the U.S. 90 Causeway could cause traffic delays as crews work on the outside westbound lane beginning Thursday morning.

Contractors for the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will be adding a temporary water line at the Apalachee River near Battleship Parkway. The outside westbound lane will be weekdays closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Thursday, June 2 until the temporary line is complete next Tuesday.

According to MAWSS, the area affected is about four feet into the emergency lane, which still gives drivers a 6-foot shoulder.

The permanent repair work could take more than a year, MAWSS said.

---

