Another humid day; future Alex to be south Florida rain maker

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another humid start to our day for this second day of June and we’ll end up back in the low 90s again later this afternoon. We saw a few showers and storms yesterday and we could have more of those again this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will stay in the 20-30% range over the next several days with no major changes to the weather pattern moving in. In the Tropics, we could soon have Tropical Storm Alex in the southern Gulf, but that will be mostly a rain producer for south Florida and won’t be an issue for us locally. Expect our highs to stay in the low 90s through early next week with scattered storms every day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.