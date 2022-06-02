Beau Rivage welcomes the theatrical circus sensation ‘Funambula’

The following information was provided by Beau Rivage:

Bello is Back! Comedic daredevil and circus star Bello Nock returns to MGM Resorts International’s Beau Rivage for the resort’s summer production show FUNAMBULA. The theatrical circus sensation will perform a four-week limited engagement in the Beau Rivage Theatre May 28- June 23.

FUNAMBULA, a French word that means tightrope walker, will feature seventh-generation circus performer Bello Nock and an international cast of world-class acrobats, aerialists and artists that push the boundaries and ascend their art to unparalleled heights. FUNAMBULA delivers thrills and laughs with more than a dozen cirque-style acts to entertain and inspire the entire family.

FUNAMBULA is produced by Dreamcast Entertainment exclusively for MGM Resorts International and marks the 20th anniversary of the two powerhouse entertainment brands working together.

“A collaboration that began in 2002 with ‘BALAGAN,’ has presented more than a dozen cirque-style productions, each with its own theme, acts, costumes, music and performers,” said DreamCast Entertainment President Misha Matorin. “Circus artists provoke wonder and emotion and defy words and descriptions. Several of the acts in FUNAMBULA have appeared on America’s Got Talent and each of these artists are stars in their own right. We are confident this show will not only leave audience members on the edge of their seats, it will bring crowds to their feet,” added Matorin.

FUNAMBULA’s most-celebrated performer is the amazingly-talented Bello Nock. Named “America’s Best Clown” by TIME magazine, Bello Nock’s stunts, humor and charisma took him to the quarterfinals of season 12 and season 15 of America’s Got Talent and a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. He made history in 2012 when he completed Mississippi’s first-ever tightrope walk 360 feet high in the air atop Beau Rivage. He’s hung by his toes under a helicopter, holds a Guinness World Record for his wire walk over a cruise ship at sea and was awarded the “Gold Clown,” the circus world’s highest honor, by Princess Stephanie at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival.

FUNAMBULA performances are 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; no performances on Friday. Tickets are $12.95, $16.95 and $24.95 plus tax and service fees. Family four packs start at $40 (promo code: FAMILY). Military can receive four tickets for $30 on Monday performances and always receive 10 percent off at all Beau Rivage restaurants, when presenting a military I.D. Tickets are available for purchase at the Beau Rivage Box Office, by phone at 888.566.7469 or online at www.beaurivage.com.

FUNAMBULA ticket holders can also take advantage of a variety of Beau Rivage special offers from May 28-June 23. The FUNAMBULA Kids Pack will be available at the Beau Rivage Theatre concession stand and include treats, soda, a light up ring and a $5 arcade gift card for $9. The Roasted Bean will be offering the FUNatic, a Pop Rocks® and cotton candy-topped ice cream in a color-changing cup for $6.50 and EIGHT75 will be offering the FUN Fizz drink special which includes sparkling wine infused with cotton candy and a Pop Rocks® rim for $14. Guests can also enjoy 15 percent off regularly priced merchandise in Beau Rivage retails shops (excluding The Jewelry Box), some restrictions apply.

FUNAMBULA hotel packages are available and include one night deluxe accommodations and two tickets to the show. Pricing is subject to availability and package rates vary based on occupancy.

High resolution artwork and additional information can be found at Beau Rivage Digital Newsroom.

ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE

Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the “South’s Best Resorts” by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International’s AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort is undergoing a $55 million dollar room remodel of its 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort is home to 10 restaurants, four bars and lounges, and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area that includes the new Buffalo Zone and BetMGM Book Bar and Grill, Mississippi’s full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com .

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.