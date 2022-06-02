Advertise With Us
Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi

A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night has died from his injuries.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the crossing on Seal Avenue in Biloxi. The young man had to be air-lifted from the scene, but later died.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. Biloxi Police are still investigating the collision.

