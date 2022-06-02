CSU forecasters now call for ‘well above-average’ Atlantic hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forecasters with the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University are now calling for a “well above-average” Atlantic hurricane season in 2022.

CSU released the following update on Thursday morning:

“We have increased our forecast and now call for a well above-average Atlantic basin hurricane season in 2022. We anticipate that either cool neutral ENSO or weak La Niña conditions will predominate over the next several months. Sea surface temperatures averaged across portions of the tropical Atlantic are above normal, while most of the subtropical and mid-latitude eastern North Atlantic is much warmer than normal. We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

