Detective: Federal wiretaps implicate accused killers of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When gunmen fired multiple shots into a house in Happy Hill, triggering an explosion that destroyed the house and severely damaged one next door, it didn’t take police long to come up with suspects.

The planning was caught on wiretaps.

That’s according to testimony at a preliminary hearing for one of four men charged with the double murder.

Prosecutors allege that the four men participated in a plot to kill the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy as revenge against another rapper who was associated with him and was close to the family.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby determined that prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case against Terrance Santez Watkins, 25, to a grand jury.

The killings occurred on Feb. 17, 2021, on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Tony Lewis, 62, died from gunshot wounds. According to testimony, there were multiple oxygen tanks inside the home. One of them apparently exploded, causing the fire. Julius Nettles, a Mobile police detective, testified that Leila Lewis, 68, died from inhalation of combustible materials.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told FOX10 News that prosecutors have not yet decided whether seek capital murder indictments.

Nettles testified that federal agents who had been secretly recording the defendants for more than a year as part of a large-scale drug investigation, tipped him off the next day about conversations regarding the killings. He said the feds allowed him to listen to the recordings and take notes but added that it took several months before federal authorities authorized the wiretaps to be released to Mobile police.

Nettles testified that the recorded calls among the co-defendants laid out their plans. One of those calls came at 1:51 p.m. on the day of the shooting, a few hours before it occurred, he said.

“I have everything lined up,” Watkins told Darrin Jamarcus “DD” Southall, according to the testimony.

Nettles testified that Watkins also said, “I’m about to go kill everybody.”

Watkins also said he had scoped out the neighborhood and saw three cars parked at the house, and that he planned to knock on the door to make sure the residents were still there and then return with guns, Nettles testified.

The motive for all of this, Nettles said, was bad blood between Watkins – a rap musician – and another rapper, OMB Peezy. He testified that the dispute was over a Facebook live stream.

“Terrance felt he was being disrespected,” Nettles said.

The Lewises were not related to OMB Peezy, whose real name is LeParis Dade. But Nettles said Peezy was close to HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones. He said the couple got caught in the middle of the dispute.

“The victims were just associated with the rapper that this defendant had the dispute with,” he said.

Defense attorney ChaLea Tisdale tried to poke holes in the prosecution case. She questioned how the detective knew her client was on the recordings and whether he had any other evidence to corroborate the recordings.

Nettles responded that the wiretaps show the crime unfolding in “real time.” He said co-defendant Jamarcus Devonta Chambers has admitted driving the getaway car and confirms the content of the conversations. He said GPS data places Watkins’ cell phone within a mile or so of the Lewis home when the shooting took place.

Tisdale suggested investigators could not prove the Watkins had the cell phone at the time and noted that it was not registered in the defendant’s name. Nettles responded that federal investigators used the call phone to capture Watkins.

Nettles testified that investigators recovered two different types of shell casings, supporting the contention that there were two shooters. A judge in March sent murder charges against co-defendant Patrick Vashun Lewis, the other alleged shooter, to a grand jury.

The other two defendants, Southall and Chambers have not yet been arraigned on the murder charges. Southall is serving a 35-year federal sentence for running a $24 million drug enterprise along the Gulf Coast. Watkins is serving a 10-year sentence.

Chambers has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and is set to be sentenced in August.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.