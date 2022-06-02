Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Hot, humid conditions in store

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midmorning, temperatures are sitting in the mid- to upper 80s and we’ll jump into the low 90s before the day is over.

Rain coverage will stay in the 20-30% range over the next several days. Next week will be drier, but the temperatures will be getting hotter with morning temperatures climbing as well, so a jump in humidity is on the way.

In the tropics, we could soon have Tropical Storm Alex in the southern Gulf, but that will be mostly a rain producer for south Florida and won’t be an issue for us locally.

Expect our highs to stay in the low 90s through early next week with scattered storms every day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday June 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday June 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
WALA Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 2, 2022
Another humid day; future Alex to be south Florida rain maker
WALA Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 2, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 2, 2022
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening June 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Low pressure will be monitored for tropical development