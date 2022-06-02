Hot, humid conditions in store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midmorning, temperatures are sitting in the mid- to upper 80s and we’ll jump into the low 90s before the day is over.

Rain coverage will stay in the 20-30% range over the next several days. Next week will be drier, but the temperatures will be getting hotter with morning temperatures climbing as well, so a jump in humidity is on the way.

In the tropics, we could soon have Tropical Storm Alex in the southern Gulf, but that will be mostly a rain producer for south Florida and won’t be an issue for us locally.

Expect our highs to stay in the low 90s through early next week with scattered storms every day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.