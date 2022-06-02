‘Innocent lives are being lost’: Local pastors once again call for change after youth involved shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Our homicides – 19, 19, 18, 17, 16, 14, 11, 14 years old – were all black children. When are we as a city going to wake up and say, ‘Let’s address this issue,” said Sergeant John Young.

That’s what a lot of people are wondering after two children were caught in the crossfire of two separate shootings earlier this week.

“Innocent lives are being lost because people are not bold enough to handle their situations person to person,” said Pastor Marvin Lue Jr.

What’s even more troubling is the ages of the suspects.

“Between the ages of 15 to 25 which is our offender demographics. A lot of these are young teens that are perpetrating these crimes,” said MPD Chief Paul Prine.

These crimes are affecting a lot of people firsthand like Pastor Marvin Lou who says he sometimes does three or four services a week at his church.

“Only one of them is a worship experience. Some of them are funerals for young people who died because of senseless violence,” said Lue.

For Lue, he says the problems come from a lack of standards

“My momma knows all of my friends, knows their fathers, knows everybody. Standards and when we relaxed the standards that’s when all hell broke loose,” added Lue.

But the question on everyone’s mind. How do we reach children to get things turned around?

“Whoever’s in that house with them that gave them life has to be the one that tells them to stop,” said Lue.

He says the community needs to act now before these problems spill over into the next generation.

“If this whole generation is exterminating one another we don’t grow as a people,” said Lue.

A lot of these concerns will be discussed during the Mobile NAACP’s virtual panel tomorrow night at 6:00. If you want to be part of that you can go to their Facebook page for more information.

