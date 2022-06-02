June events with City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

The following information was provided by City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation:

EVENTS for JUNE

Saturdays Market in the Park

Every Saturday in Cathedral Square 7:30a-12:00pm beginning 5.7.22 [10 weeks]

Our Certified Farmer’s Market returns for the 2022 Spring/Summer season! Buy locally-grown, locally-produced, and homemade items at Market in the Park!

6.7.22 Prince Tribute Concert

City of Mobile to Host Top ‘Prince’ Tribute Concert in June

Come out and help paint Mobile purple on June 7 as we welcome “America’s #1 Prince experience band” to Cooper Riverside Park for the City of Mobile’s largest concert event of the summer.

Led by the electrifying Bobby Miller, “The Purple Madness” has sold out shows around the country while celebrating the musical legacy of one of the most beloved entertainers and influential artists of all-time.

Miller has studied Prince’s persona, voice, and dance styles for decades and is backed by a talented group of musicians, dancers, and singers with more than 100 years of combined musical experience. Together, they have created one of the most in-demand Prince tributes in the country to pay homage to the late icon and give fans who were unable to see Prince live a taste of those legendary performances.

“We want Mobilians to Enjoy Mobile and to take advantage our great shared spaces like the beautiful waterfront in Cooper Riverside Park,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our Parks and Recreation Department has continued to bring bigger and better events and programming to Mobile, and we are all looking forward to seeing ‘The Purple Madness’ in action this summer.” The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) will be hosting “The Purple Madness” at Cooper Riverside Park in downtown Mobile the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on what would have been Prince’s 64th Birthday. Gates open at 6pm and you must be 18+ to attend this ticketed event. There will be food trucks on site and adult beverages available for purchase by those age 21 and older.

Tickets are available to purchase now at the following link: https://www.cityofmobile.org/parks-rec/events/prince-tribute-concert. General admission is $50, and VIP tickets are also available for $125. VIP tickets come with early entry, a custom drawstring bag, access to an exclusive Sip n’ Paint event with a Prince canvas and supplies, Prince themed snacks and favors, free parking, preferred seating, and several other perks. Please visit mobileparksandrec.org or find us on Facebook @MobileParksandRec for more information!

VIP Tickets are SOLD OUT, but there are still GA tickets available for purchase.

Come hungry! – Chick Fil A food truck will be there with us all night!

6.10.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Pride Month and National Candy Month

Friday June 10th – Cathedral Square 6:00-9:00pm

We will be in Cathedral Square with all of the fun! We will start off the night with a second line parade to Cathedral Square where we will feature our 2nd Annual ArtWalk Pride Drag Show. We will be celebrating all things LGBTQ+ and even giving away some sweet treats for National Candy Month!

6.10.22 – Roll Mobile

Friday June 10th – Bienville Square – 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! We are, once again, turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

Saturdays at the Coop 6.11.22

7:00-10:00pm

Cooper Riverside Park

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with one of your favorite reggae bands: Everyday People! Bring your own snacks, coolers, chairs, and blankets to celebrate and enjoy the night with us! We will be enjoying a fun night on the river with music, dancing, and fun. Adult beverages available for purchase.

6.19.22 Juneteenth

The City of Mobile is celebrating Juneteenth again this year! We will have multiple days of celebrations! Thursday 6.16.22 we will have 5 minute histories at the Mobile History Museum, free tours from the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail, and then wrap up the celebrations with an evening at Hope Community Center in Africatown with music, games, art, crafts, and fun! Please follow us on social media for details.

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec or on their website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

---

