Brianna Burrell, Miss Mobile Bay 2022, joined Chelsey and Joe on Studio10. She is native to Mobile, a graduate of University of South Alabama, STEM Teacher/SMART Girls Program Coordinator at Bernard Malkove Boys & Girls Club at Cody Road. “Miss Alabama Scholarship Competition: Centennial Celebration 100 years!” will be at The Wright Center at Samford University on June 29th-July 2nd tickets will go on sale at a later date

You can also take part in “Basket of the Bay” Fundraiser Raffle from June 1st-June 15th.

Brianna’s Social Impact Initiative is SAVE-A-STEM encouraging STEM engagement for Students of Color and underfunded schools.

More details can be found on the Miss Mobile Bay Facebook page.

