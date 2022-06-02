Mobile Carnival Museum’s new exhibit highlights Port City’s LGBTQ Community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The month of June is Pride Month -- and for the first time the Mobile Carnival Museum has a new exhibit -- showcasing the LGBTQ community.

The exhibit called: “More Than Purple, Green, and Gold -- the Pride of Carnival.”

“Visibility matters. So I think this couldn’t be a better way to kick off Pride in Mobile because Mobile is about Mardi gras -- and that’s for everybody,” said Dr. Natalie Fox, City of Mobile LGBTQ Liaison.

The Mobile Carnival Museum’s is celebrating Mobile’s three gay Mardi Gras Organizations -- Order of Osiris, Order of Pan, and Krewe of Phoenix.

“How many museums do you have Cher and Freddie Mercury on display,” said Cart Blackwell, Mobile Carnival Museum Curator.

On display or ball props, old posters, paintings, elaborate glitzy costumes, crowns -- and so much more.

“I think this particular piece is very telling -- this is the original board members of the Order of Osiris from the early 1980s -- when it was a very brave thing to come out and to form an organization. So these people are very historically important for what they accomplished,” explained Blackwell.

“Oh... I am so proud -- I’m tearing up at some of these pieces. And they’re gorgeous -- and so many of these costumes were made by people who don’t spend -- thousands of dollars making them. I mean -- they’ve always made their own,” said Suzanne Cleveland.

The museum started collecting artifacts six weeks ago -- including royal costumes from Jasyn Fowler and husband Jamie Avera -- when they were Kings of the Krewe of Phoenix in 2019.

“Everything about Mardi Gras is about glitz and glamor. I made these costumes and they took about 9 to 10 months each one -- each train. It’s all about 70,000 crystals on these. All of the embellishments are all handmade. That’s what Mardi Gras is -- individualism. It’s about being spectacular. It’s about being above and beyond,” said Fowler.

In this case -- more is definitely more -- representing all of Mobile.

“There is different aspects, and different lifestyles, and different ways, that all of Mobile comes together and is one Mobile. And I hope that when they realize this and they see that there are different organizations for every single person that is in Mobile -- I hope they get to walk away with that -- a little bit more enlightened than what they were before,” said Michael Tyner, City of Mobile LGBTQ Liaison.

The exhibit is on display for the next three months. The Mobile Carnival Museum is located at 355 Government Street and open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission:

$8 - Adults

$3 - Children (12 and Under)

$6 - Military, Students w/ID, AAA, AARP

$3 - Student Tour Groups

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.