Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine discusses teen violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine visited the FOX10 News studios Thursday morning to discuss the recent violence in Mobile – particularly violence involving teens.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.