Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of killing two teenagers on Azalea at Cottage Hill

City leaders hope added court room can help with backlog of cases involving violent offenders
City leaders hope added court room can help with backlog of cases involving violent offenders(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested the man who killed two teenagers at the corner of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road in March.

Investigators said they captured Kourtlen Parker, 21, early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Mobile.

He’s accused of gunning down Cameron Montgomery, 16, and Jakobi Freeman, 16, in the middle of the day on March 18.

During the arrest of Parker, police said they also found eight handguns, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana.

Shots fired during a candlelight vigil held for victims of Cottage Hill Road double homicide

Parker is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, trafficking marijuana, trafficking synthetic marijuana, and receiving stolen property.

Mobile Police identify Azalea and Cottage Hill Road homicide victims.
Mobile Police identify Azalea and Cottage Hill Road homicide victims.(WALA)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nia Bradley
Prichard water board probe started with food trailer theft, investigator testifies
19-year old accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old
Teenager accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy is denied bond
Prichard man accused of murder and attempted murder
Prichard man accused of Christmas Eve murder has court hearing
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases