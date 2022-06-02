Police arrest man accused of killing two teenagers on Azalea at Cottage Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested the man who killed two teenagers at the corner of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road in March.

Investigators said they captured Kourtlen Parker, 21, early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Mobile.

He’s accused of gunning down Cameron Montgomery, 16, and Jakobi Freeman, 16, in the middle of the day on March 18.

During the arrest of Parker, police said they also found eight handguns, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana.

Parker is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, trafficking marijuana, trafficking synthetic marijuana, and receiving stolen property.

Mobile Police identify Azalea and Cottage Hill Road homicide victims. (WALA)

---

