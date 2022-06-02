Prichard man accused of Christmas Eve murder has court hearing

Mobile, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man accused of murder and attempted murder had his arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

Murice Sashington is charged with killing Quincy Kemp and shooting his ex-wife, Shanda Avery back on Christmas Eve last year.

A judge previously denied bond for Sashington. The prosecutor on the case said she feels strongly it stays that way.

Avery as well as Kemp’s son, Jalen Kemp appeared in court, they said they want justice.

“He does not deserve to walk on the streets again, ever,” said Avery, “I’m hoping that this can all just come to an end, I’m ready for this to come to an end.”

“Right now, I’m sorry but my heart won’t let me forgive him right now for what he did to my dad,” said Jalen.

Sashington was on the run for several months before he was finally arrested in Nevada. Las Vegas police said they found him living in his car.

Murice Sashington is scheduled to be back in court on June 27th.

