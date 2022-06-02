Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Prichard Police looking for car of interest in double homicide investigation

Two people were shot and killed on Main Street Wednesday afternoon
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two people in Prichard are dead after a shooting in broad daylight. Police are still looking for the suspects responsible.

It happened near a food mart on Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Prichard police told FOX10 News a gold Toyota Camry was allegedly involved.

Two shot and killed in Prichard, police looking for vehicle connected to shooting

It’s an older model car between the years of 2005-2008. It’s missing its right taillight, and the paint is faded. The car was spotted on camera after leaving the crime scene.

“The vehicle came to this area approximately about 2 o’clock in the evening. Fired multiple shots at two individuals inside of a parked car,” Detective Marquis Parsons said.

That parked car, a white Kia was driven by the victims. The windows and doors on both sides were littered with bullet holes. Also visible were dozens of evidence markers, likely detailing the number of shell casings.

A man and a woman were inside. Both of them were killed. Now the search continues for the suspects.

“The vehicle then proceeded back through the city of Prichard. It went down Highway 45 and turned left onto Wolf Ridge Road. That’s where the caller lost sight of the vehicle,” Parsons said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother of 11-year-old murder victim speaks about tragedy
Beyond Purple, Green and Gold: Carnival Museum features three gay Mardi Gras organizations
Beyond Purple, Green and Gold: Carnival Museum features three gay Mardi Gras organizations
Woman arrested after car dance stops traffic
Woman arrested after car dance stops traffic
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
McKenzie out as Vigor head football coach
School system not renewing contract of Vigor football coach John McKenzie