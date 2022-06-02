Prichard Police looking for car of interest in double homicide investigation

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two people in Prichard are dead after a shooting in broad daylight. Police are still looking for the suspects responsible.

It happened near a food mart on Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Prichard police told FOX10 News a gold Toyota Camry was allegedly involved.

It’s an older model car between the years of 2005-2008. It’s missing its right taillight, and the paint is faded. The car was spotted on camera after leaving the crime scene.

“The vehicle came to this area approximately about 2 o’clock in the evening. Fired multiple shots at two individuals inside of a parked car,” Detective Marquis Parsons said.

That parked car, a white Kia was driven by the victims. The windows and doors on both sides were littered with bullet holes. Also visible were dozens of evidence markers, likely detailing the number of shell casings.

A man and a woman were inside. Both of them were killed. Now the search continues for the suspects.

“The vehicle then proceeded back through the city of Prichard. It went down Highway 45 and turned left onto Wolf Ridge Road. That’s where the caller lost sight of the vehicle,” Parsons said.

