Project ‘Wear Orange’ addresses youth violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A rash of teen violence has local leaders calling for change, and they say the community will play a big role in curbing this disturbing trend.

Joining FOX10 News live Thursday morning to talk about some of the possible solutions and an event happening Friday to help spark the change was the Rev. David Edwards with People United to Advance the Dream. He discusses Project “Wear Orange,” which addresses youth violence in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.