Recipe: Peach Melba

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 peaches, cut in ½ and pitted

6 scoops Rouses Vanilla Ice Cream

For the raspberry sauce:

2 cups fresh raspberries (frozen will work but, as always, fresh is best)

½ cup white sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Rouses Balsamic Vinegar

For the syrup to cook the peaches:

2 cups white sugar

2 cups water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

STEPS:

1. Combine raspberries, ½ cup white sugar,1 tablespoon lemon juice and balsamic vinegar in a medium saucepan. Over medium heat, bring to a simmer and cook until the sugar dissolves, about 2-3 minutes or more, to soften the raspberries to desired doneness. Set aside.

2. In a larger saucepan combine 2 cups sugar, 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and vanilla extract. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring often.

3. Place peach halves with the cut side down in the syrup and simmer until tender, about 6-10 minutes. Baste peaches occasionally during the cooking process.

4. Place each peach half in a bowl and top with a scoop of ice cream. Spoon raspberry sauce over the top of each just before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.