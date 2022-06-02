School system not renewing contract of Vigor football coach John McKenzie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just seven months after winning a state football championship, Vigor’s John McKenzie is out as the school’s head coach.

The Mobile County School System said it chose to not renew McKenzie’s teacher contract for next year. He led the Wolves to the state 4A championship but was placed on administrative leave in February.

No reason for that action was explained.

