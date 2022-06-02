Advertise With Us
School system not renewing contract of Vigor football coach John McKenzie

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just seven months after winning a state football championship, Vigor’s John McKenzie is out as the school’s head coach.

The Mobile County School System said it chose to not renew McKenzie’s teacher contract for next year. He led the Wolves to the state 4A championship but was placed on administrative leave in February.

No reason for that action was explained.

Mother of 11-year-old murder victim speaks about tragedy
Beyond Purple, Green and Gold: Carnival Museum features three gay Mardi Gras organizations
Woman arrested after car dance stops traffic
