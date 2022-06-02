Spanish Fort family loses everything in house fire; community reaching out to help

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort family lost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning.

A 14-year-old boy woke to heat and smoke and alerted his uncle. Two adults and three children were able to get out but the fire quickly spread. The uncle said they’re all lucky to be alive.

“On the way out, I couldn’t even see the back door. We just made it out through memory. We just made it out. At that point, we got out. We had already called 9-1-1. We just…at that point, that was it. We could just stand there and watch the house burn,” said Carlos Robinson.

Carlos Robinson was staying with his niece and three nephews in their Jesse Road home when the unthinkable happened. Robinson said his 14-year-old nephew’s bedroom is where it started. He said they poured some water on it but the fire took hold quickly.

“I think at that point, I think the dresser had already started to be like kindling, you know and at that point, I think it was already pretty much a done deal,” said Robinson.

By then, neighbors like Robinson’s cousin, Katina Brown, had come outside and were shocked at what they found. There was nothing Brown could do but be there for her young cousins.

“I was coming out to get ready to go to work and I just seen black smoke everywhere. I couldn’t do nothing but run and holler his name, make sure the kids was out. It was just heart wrenching. It was real sad,” said Brown.

Not only was the home a complete loss, so was everything inside and all the belongings. Now, the four children need clothes. So does Carlos. They’re thankful that neighbors are willing to help.

“It’s sad to see the kids have lost everything but I’ll tell you what. The community’s reaching out and helping where they can. The Red Cross came through and so, we have some toiletries and things of that nature. I think everyone’s just processing it and dealing with it as best we can,” said Robinson.

Fire investigators believe the fire started with a faulty outlet. For now, the family is staying with relatives.

The family is in need of clothes and shoes. A full list of their sizes is posted below.

Family needs (2-year-old boy) 3t clothes/size 5-6 shoes/diapers – pullups size 4 Wipes / potty chair / sippy cups / toys

(11-year-old boy) 14-16 clothes / size 8 shoes / socks and underwear

(14-year-old boy) Size 18 or men’s medium shorts / small-medium men’s shirts

(18-year-old girl) expecting – a boy due in August Medium-large stretchy pants / shorts / dresses / medium -to- XL shirts Sports bra – large-XL 36/D / underwear

(45-year-old man) Size 34 – medium shorts / medium – large shirts / undershirts – tank tops Socks / underwear / size 11 – 11 ½ shoes

(41-year-old female) Size 10 bottoms / medium – large shirts / size 8 ½ shoes Bra 34/D / underwear

*Boys also lost X box, cellphones *All need toiletries

CONTACT: Angie Graves (251) 599-0324 Carlos Robinson (251) 644-8548

