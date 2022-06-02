Spanish Fort Police conduct active school shooter drill in wake of Uvalde tragedy

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022 has some law enforcement agencies in our area stepping up their training. The Spanish Fort Police Department has spent two days putting its officers through active school shooter training.

Officers were faced with very real scenarios and Fox 10 News was allowed to video some elements of one drill. In that scenario a shooter has already entered one of the classrooms and has stopped shooting. Responding officers must move from classroom to classroom until they locate the shooter.

The lead officer methodically moved through the hallway at Rockwell Elementary. As soon as he looked into the fourth classroom, he was met with gunfire. After a rapid exchange of gunfire, a school gunman is down, and a nightmare scenario is ended.

Training scenario culminates in a Rockwell Elementary classroom in a rapid exchange of non-lethal "simunition" gunfire as Spanish Ft. Police take out simulated school shooter (Hal Scheurich)

In this staged drill, the bad guy was a fellow officer, playing the role. Special, non-lethal ammo called simunition was used to make the drill as real as possible. Spanish Fort Police Chief, Jon Barber felt compelled to do the exercise after the Texas shooting.

“So, I’ve been watching the news like everybody else on how law enforcement responded over there. I don’t want to pass judgement because I certainly don’t have all the facts on what happened and what they encountered over there, but it does raise some questions on making sure that we’re contemporary in our thinking on how we’re going to respond,” Barber explained.

Chief Barber wants to make sure his officers have the most up-to-date training, use effective tactics and are equipped properly. As for the department’s policy on how officers should respond to an active school shooter, Barber would just say they follow contemporary methods.

“In a very broad sense, when you have an active shooter, the first responding officers should try to address that as quickly, as effectively as possible. Now, what does that look like? Every situation is different,” Barber said.

Lillien Harbison has lived in Spanish Fort her whole life and her grandson, Caleb now attends Spanish Fort High School. Like many, they have concerns over police response to the Texas shooting but are encouraged that local law enforcement is taking their training seriously.

“I just think you can’t practice too much for bad things happening because bad things are happening every day, you know. You can’t even go to the grocery store and not worry about it.”

Chief Barber wants his officers to have a realistic perspective on this kind of situation. For instance, in a case like this where the gunman doesn’t care about dying, the first officer through the door will most likely get shot. That is just how this scenario played out.

since the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018, Baldwin County schools have drastically fortified their campuses and have full-time School Resource Officers on every campus at all times.

