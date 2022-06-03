21-year-old charged with the murders of two teenagers who were killed in March

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested 21-year-old Kourtlen Parker Thursday.

Parker is accused of firing the shots that killed 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery and 16-year-old Jakobi Freeman on March 18th on the corner of Azalea and Cottage Hill Road.

Thursday, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine once again addressed the young ages of these victims.

“When we look at this. Cameron Montgomery and Jakobi Freeman. Jakobi Freeman was a juvenile. This is important. As you know, in the last three days, we’ve had two juveniles 11 and 14 years of age that were killed,” Chief Prine said.

Parker had nothing to say as he was placed in the back of a mobile police van. He was previously charged with having a pistol without a permit in 2019.

Now he’s charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“I said it in a press conference yesterday. This is not going to be tolerated. Not being tolerated doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. But what it means is that we’re not going to stop. We’re going to be relentless in our efforts and our prosecution all the way until the end. Whether it be prison time or even the death sentence,” Chief Prine said.

During the arrest of parker, police say they also found eight handguns and drugs. He’ll be in court Friday morning for a bond hearing.

