Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball

The following information was provided by Anchor Cross Foundation:

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation (ACCF) is proud to present its 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball at the Daphne Civic Center on the evening of Saturday, June 11th. Patients and supporters from across the Gulf Coast are invited to help us “mask out” cancer for one night at this fundraising event as we celebrate local cancer survivors and those still fighting.

Attendees will enjoy music from the Modern Eldorados and dinner from Guidos Restaurant, plus plenty of beverages and spirits, including specialty drinks from The Hope Farm and Fairhope Brewing Company. Nearly two dozen auction items will be available for bid in either the popular silent auction or the always-entertaining live auction.

Tickets are $75.00 per person and may be purchased online at www.AnchorCrossFoundation.org/masquerade-ball. Local cancer patients in active treatment, please contact ACCF to inquire about receiving complimentary tickets, pre-event pampering and access to an exclusive Survivor’s Lounge. Doors open at 6:00pm. Attire is black tie optional. Ages 21 and over to attend.

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation dedicated to patient assistance and community education while improving the health and wellness of the counties we serve in the Gulf Coast region. With generous support from our local community, we are able to help qualified patients by providing such financial relief as assistance with utility bills, aid for prescription co-pays, transportation to and from treatment, and purchase of necessary medical supplies. In 2021, ACCF granted nearly $100,000 in total assistance to more than 100 patients, covering 280 bills or expenses related to the treatment of their disease.

For more information, visit www.AnchorCrossFoundation.org, or contact ACCF’s Director, Joan Kellis, at info@anchorcrossfoundation.org or (251) 513-0062.

Thank you to our 2022 Masquerade Ball sponsors!

Survivor Lounge Sponsor: Natera, Inc.

Red Carpet Sponsor: Anonymous Donor

Table Sponsors: BeiGene, Caris Life Sciences, Community Hospice, Cybele’s, H.A. Williams Family, Joe Bullard Cadillac, Mobile Bay Realty, South Baldwin Surgical Associates - Dr. Eric Roberts, Southern Cancer Center, Springhill Home Health & Hospice, Springhill Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospice, Tennis Chics, Trustmark, USA Mitchell Cancer Institute

Anchor Sponsors: Ambry Genetics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co., Ltd., Infirmary Health, Kindred Hospice, Myriad Genetics, Springdale Title, The Julien Marx Foundation

Patient Supporters: Alabama Land Title, Ascension Providence, Evonik Industries, Felder Services, Spruced Up Staging, Terry Thompson Chevrolet, Wind Creek

IN-KIND SPONSORS: Fairhope Brewing Company, FM Talk 1065, Soul Caffeine, The Hope Farm, Violet Aesthetic Centre

