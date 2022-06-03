Baldwin County NAACP rally set Saturday in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County NAACP will host a rally to raise awareness about ending gun violence.

The event is scheduled Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Foley Kids Park.

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler is expected to attend, along with local law enforcement and the FBI.

Everyone is encouraged to wear orange.

