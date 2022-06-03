CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Loblolly Farm vandals caught on trail camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local event venue -- targeted by vandals. It happened in Semmes at Loblolly Farm.

“A couple of weeks ago -- we found a net -- a cast net on our docks -- so we knew somebody had been there,” said Gary Smith, Loblolly Farm owner.

And Smith figured they’d come back -- and they did March 26th -- this time a trail camera picking up two images of three suspects. The camera is now nowhere to be found.

“And it is gone -- and we naturally assume it was tossed into the lake,” said Smith.

All three suspects were barefoot -- leading them to believe they didn’t come far.

“Teenagers coming over and mischief -- just generalized mischief. Clearly one of them was trying to go fishing one day. Well, come to the front gate and ask me to go fishing and I’ll probably let you,” said Smith.

Team Sheriff -- putting one of the images out there on social media -- hoping to get a bite.

“The bigger fella you can see a picture of -- a lot of people think he is wearing a beard and that’s why I put up a separate post with another photograph that shows he’s wearing a shirt. Then I think at some point I think he becomes aware that there are cameras and he just pulls it up over his face -- and it gives the appearance that he’s got a beard. But he’s a big stocky fella -- he’s got curly hair,” said Smith.

It’s not the first time Loblolly farm has been targeted. You may remember vandals hitting the Semmes event venue back in November... They’re now once again -- beefing up security.

“We have the lit the whole of Loblolly Farm up -- it is every building -- every light. When we leave in the afternoon we are lighting everything up. We’ve got cameras everywhere -- dozens of cameras all over the place in operation. Both trail cams and static line cams,” explained Smith.

If you have information that can help investigators - or perhaps recognize the suspects -- the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you 251-574-8633. Callers can remain anonymous.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.