Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

A few showers and storms will be back

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers and storms will be back later today with rain coverage at around 40%. Keep in mind that the big risks are still heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, head indoors. These will be showing up along a front that is helping to knock the humidity down and make the temps more tolerable.

Highs today will reach around 90 degrees. The air turns much more humid again next week, but the rain chances stay at 20% or less from Saturday through midweek. In the Tropics, still no “Alex” as of 5am but the disturbance does have winds of 40mph. It’ll arrive early tomorrow in south FL as a rain producer with 40-50mph winds.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midmorning weather update for Friday June 3
Midmorning weather update for Friday June 3
The Pledge Mrs. Binion's Kindergarten Class
The Pledge Mrs. Binion's Kindergarten Class
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday June 3, 2022
Some showers and storms to watch out for
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday June 3, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Friday June 3, 2022