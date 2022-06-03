A few showers and storms will be back later today with rain coverage at around 40%. Keep in mind that the big risks are still heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, head indoors. These will be showing up along a front that is helping to knock the humidity down and make the temps more tolerable.

Highs today will reach around 90 degrees. The air turns much more humid again next week, but the rain chances stay at 20% or less from Saturday through midweek. In the Tropics, still no “Alex” as of 5am but the disturbance does have winds of 40mph. It’ll arrive early tomorrow in south FL as a rain producer with 40-50mph winds.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.